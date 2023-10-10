Tasmania product, AFL commentator and Richmond great Matthew Richardson is open to the idea of contributing to the Tassie AFL team in the future.
The 48-year-old, who hails from Devonport, was in Launceston on the weekend for numerous events including the NTFA awards night.
The Tassie club's inaugural board was revealed last month with another Apple Isle and Richmond icon Jack Riewoldt part of the group.
Tourism Tasmania chairman Grant O'Brien is the board's chair.
"I had a text conversation with Grant O'Brien in (AFL) grand final week," Richardson said.
"I'm going to catch up with him at some point in Melbourne and just chew the fat about the team and how they need to set it up.
"And I guess he just wants to speak to as many people who've been involved in the AFL industry as he can and gather information to help set up the team.
"I'm happy to chat to him. As for formally being involved, at the moment I still work at Richmond so I wouldn't be able to do that at this stage.
"But who knows what's going to happen in two or three years' time."
Despite it still being uncertain whether the AFL-required roofed stadium in Hobart will be approved, Richardson is confident the team will go ahead.
"If you (were to) look back in 20 or 30 years' time and it didn't happen, I think everyone would be pretty shattered that they let the opportunity pass," the former key forward said.
"I think at the end of the day, that won't happen, I think we'll get it done.
"I think that the stadium will happen. Obviously, there's a bit of political stuff around that, I don't really understand fully.
"But all I know is you've got to invest to make things happen."
He said a Tasmanian AFL team would inspire youngsters and increase participation.
"In the future, we'll look back and think 'gee, we'd be crazy to have let that slip' and I don't think we will."
Richmond's 13-time leading goal-kicker was named in the Tigers' and Tasmania's teams of the century and holds the record for most goals kicked at the MCG (464).
Richardson had a bigger role in Channel Seven's footy coverage this year, moving from boundary rider to the commentary box.
"There's not many jobs in the footy media for ex-players so I feel fortunate that I've got a job, particularly 14 years after I finished (playing) and to be involved in this season - it was one of the great AFL seasons," he said.
"So to be able to go to the footy two or three times a week and call it a job, we're pretty lucky."
Among his various roles, the father-of-three girls also works for 3AW radio and at the Richmond Football Club.
Richardson played 282 games from 1993-2009, kicking 800 goals and finishing equal-third in the 2008 Brownlow Medal.
He said he gets back to Devonport regularly, even though his parents moved to Victoria in the early 2000s.
"I always try and get back probably once a year, I've got three or four really good mates still up around the coastal area," he said.
"So I like to get back for a weekend and have a beer with them and go to the pub and chat to the locals and have a few bets here and there. It's always a fun weekend to come home and catch up with everyone."
