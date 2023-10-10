Magistrate says man's driving was a concern for every driver on the road

A Liffey man committed an offence which was a concern for every driver on the road, a magistrate told the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Magistrate Sharon Cure made the comment when sentencing Billy Lucas Brazendale, 23, for negligent driving and unlicensed driving.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry said police saw Brazendale driving a vehicle at 90kmh in a 60kmh zone through Cressy at about 7am on November 11, 2022.
"As he passed out of Cressy into the 100 km/h zone, the vehicle accelerated with high revs and crossed solid white lines and overtook a livestock truck on a blind hill with no visibility of oncoming vehicles," he said.
He was driving at about 130 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.
When police caught him, they found he had an expired driver's licence because he had failed to pay $2500 worth of fines.
He told police he was "just in a rush".
Brazendale, a shearer, was not represented by a lawyer.
Ms Cure told him he should unfold his arms and not stand so aggressively before talking through his defence.
She said that it was unnerving to hear the details of his driving, which was the fear of every driver that they would be confronted by a car on the wrong side of the road.
"There is nothing to suggest that there was a near miss, and I have to punish you for negligent driving and, in doing so, send a message to you and other drivers," she said.
"I hope you don't do this again because if you drive negligently and cause an accident, you might find yourself in jail."
She disqualified him from driving for six months and fined him $1000.
