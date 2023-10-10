Northern Tasmania's golfing talents have reigned supreme over the South in a six-month-long tournament.
Starting in April with two rounds of matchplay, the tournament concluded with a round each on Friday and Monday.
Monday's round at Pittwater Golf Club in Southern Tasmania was halved, with each team winning five matches.
However, the Northern side's first three rounds meant they were victorious, winning 2.5 contests and 17 matches to the South's 1.5 contests and 23 matches.
The result came despite the South winning the first contest 10-0, which was the sole loss for Launceston golfer James Robinson, who went 3-1 in his four matches.
Other Northern golfers to produce multiple match wins were Mowbray's Kirri Piper (2-2), Scottsdale's Lorissa Dobson (2-2), Prospect Vale's Colby Long (2-0) and Launceston's Ryan Koski (2-0).
Both teams were represented by 10 golfers across the four contests.
Free come and try sessions are being offered during Seniors Week, with people over the age of 50 eligible.
Seven clubs around the state, including WillFit Golf and Launceston Golf Club, will be offering the sessions.
