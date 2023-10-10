Efforts to bring George Town's former RSL club back to life continue to motor forward.
The site was purchased by the council in 2020 and has since laid vacant with plans to redevelop the building.
Late last year, a plan was before the George Town Council proposing a complete renovation of the building into a multi-use space, including a restaurant, bar and cafe and mountain bike facilities.
The former RSL club was brought before the council once again in a move to expand it's potential to prospective tennants through change of zoning.
A subdivision amalgamation was also voted on in the September council meeting.
A majority of councillors voted for to change the site's use to food services, business and professional services and passive recreation.
However it didn't come without discussion on the venue's future.
Councillor Tim Harris said the development was something to get on with having already started the process.
"We've taken a fair bit of time and discussion over the last few years, it's time to move it on," Cr Harris said.
Meanwhile, councillor Heather Barwick questioned whether a business plan was needed for the redevelopment.
In response, general manager Shane Power said the council had intended on leasing the building.
He said there had already been an expression of interest process and discussions with potential tenants "albeit some time ago" and that another might be held.
He also confirmed a tender for the redevelopment had been awarded.
Cr Barwick said the original intent for the former RSL club had changed and said the ratepayers needed transparency.
"We have a building without a clear plan and purpose," Cr Barwick said.
It wasn't a view held by all on the council, with councillor Greg Dawson saying the original intent hadn't changed.
"The opportunity to use this facility to better our community is there," Cr Dawson said.
"What we're gonna do is lease a building."
The councillors ultimately voted against the proposal for a detailed business plan before a major refit of the ex-RSL club.
