Rescue helicopter decision not good for Tasmania

PREMIER Jeremy Rockliff says his government's decision not to renew the Sponsorship Licence Deed with Tasmanian Air Rescue Trust (trading as Westpac Rescue Helicopter Tasmania) was made in the context of "wanting to get the best deal for Tasmania and Tasmanians", and that the fundraising model employed by the Trust required "fine-tuning" (The Examiner, 10 October).
The Premier should explain how the loss of a potential $2 million in sponsorship and community funding annually to enhance Tasmania's aeromedical helicopter rescue service is getting "the best deal for Tasmania and Tasmanians". How can the more than $250,000 provided to the service by the Trust over the past quarter not be a good deal for Tasmania?
Mr Rockliff claims that the fundraising model employed by the trust requires fine-tuning.
Yet neither he nor his government have ever advised our volunteer Trust of what "fine- tuning" is required.
He says the Government will "continue to fully fund the rescue helicopter service." But it has never fully funded the service. For more than two decades now, necessary specialist crew training, vital state-of-the-art equipment and significant other enhancements to the service have been funded by the Trust, largely thanks to Westpac's generous sponsorship and donations from the community.
The reality is that Westpac Rescue Helicopter Tasmania is a charitable trust charged with raising funds to support our essential helicopter medical, search and rescue service. We do this by sourcing sponsorships such as Westpac being the most significant having supported the service for more than 25 years, and by raising funds from the Tasmanian community.
As a trust, we must assess applications for funding from Tasmania Police and Ambulance Tasmania, based on strict criteria of enhancing the service and benevolence to the Tasmanian community. It is worth noting that the Trust Board has not rejected any application for funding for at least the past four years. All this will now be lost to Tasmania because of the Rockliff Government's decision.
Our helicopter crews - police officers, ambulance paramedics, doctors and pilots - do a fantastic job, often in incredibly challenging circumstances. They need and deserve the highest level of support from our government and its senior bureaucrats.
We hope the Premier is true to his word and that our vital helicopter rescue service will not be affected by his government's decision. But to do that in future, will require an even bigger share of funding from Tasmanian taxpayers via the already stretched Tasmania Police and Ambulance Tasmania budgets.
Tony Harrison OAM, Chair, Tasmanian Air Rescue Trust / Westpac Rescue Helicopter Tasmania
THAT large blaze on Tasmania's East Coast is a stark reminder that bushfires at this time of the year are not uncommon. I can remember other large blazes at Scamander and St Helens in earlier years. It appears that September is prone to such fires. We can rationalise why this occurs, usually in dry sclerophyll forested areas where bracken and other ferns predominate in the understory. Winter frosts kill off and dry out bracken and other understory plants. Thus, in the early spring before spring growth gets underway, the forest is quite
vulnerable. History will show that there have been many fires at this time across Tasmania's East and Midland areas. Almost all fires happen only as a result of burn-offs which have spread beyond control. Few, if any, ever result from lightning strikes. Strong winds are the chief enemy! The lesson: Take extreme care with early spring burn-offs!
Dick James, Norwood
Why? No more notes in your letter box alerting us to missed parcels while out shopping, visiting a sick friend in hospital due to a heart attack or myriad other reasons for being out. My 88 year-old neighbour George has no computer and no inclination to get one.
So, how does our post office intend to let him know he missed his parcel delivery? By phone or drop it off by carrier pigeon?
I really think A-Post should lift its game and remember that one day they will be old, just like George and me.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
IF I only heard their voices, if I only listened to them on the radio and never saw their faces, I would be forgiven for believing Jacinta Price and Warren Mundine were far right supremacists. If the No vote succeeds, then it is a victory for hate, disinformation, lies and deception.
Phil Browne (Social Worker), Deloraine
