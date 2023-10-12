The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Rescue helicopter decision not good for Tasmania

October 12 2023 - 11:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rescue helicopter decision not good for Tasmania
Rescue helicopter decision not good for Tasmania

PREMIER Jeremy Rockliff says his government's decision not to renew the Sponsorship Licence Deed with Tasmanian Air Rescue Trust (trading as Westpac Rescue Helicopter Tasmania) was made in the context of "wanting to get the best deal for Tasmania and Tasmanians", and that the fundraising model employed by the Trust required "fine-tuning" (The Examiner, 10 October).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.