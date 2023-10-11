Proponents of the voice to parliament claim it will change the face of the nations, diminish racism, and give Aborigines a voice, and a seat at the decision-making table.
If these things were true, I would support the referendum - unless it is too good to be true.
Linda Burney and Anthony Albanese accuse others of exaggeration and misleading people.
They should look in the mirror.
How could a mere advisory body diminish racism or change Australia?
The advisory body return land, cannot make a law or veto a racist law, cannot make a treaty, cannot distribute resources or build a single house. In fact, it cannot even save itself if a future government wants to get rid of it.
The advisory body is limited to commenting on federal matters, not state matters.
Yet most Aboriginal services are run by the states: land rights are a state matter, as are health, education, housing, domestic violence, child welfare, policing, hospitals and local councils - all things that have a direct impact on Aboriginal people are beyond the federal advisory body.
And if the combination of the federal and state governments, and the peak Aboriginal organisations, cannot close the gap, how on earth could an advisory body?
When Nationals leader David Littleproud asked that very question, he was belittled as 'David Littleman.'
When Aboriginal leader Mick Gooda suggested separating the voice from recognition, Noel Pearson said he was a 'bedwetter.'
The so-called voice will be absolutely useless on things that matter.
In WA, for example, state police use state laws to arrest Aboriginal children and put them before a state court that puts them in state prisons.
The voice lacks jurisdiction to even comment on state over-imprisonment rates.
The strategy of the pro-voice lobby is either you support it, or you are a racist.
The progressive No's are Aboriginal people.
We have nothing to do with the hard-line No campaigners. We believe Aborigines should have something better than an advisory body.
We want to talk with Prime Minister Albanese about real change.
Michael Mansell is a Tasmanian Aboriginal leader, an activist and lawyer.
