It's apprentices' night in Launceston on Wednesday with all races named after the current crop of young riders in Tasmania.
Leading the way at this early stage of the season is Erica Byrne Burke who has ridden 12 winners to be just off the pace in the overall jockey premiership but has opened up a nine-win break over her nearest rivals for the apprentice title.
Byrne Burke helped stretch that lead in Launceston last Friday night where she took riding honours with a treble.
"Everything is going good so I'm really happy with it at the moment," the young jockey said.
In real terms, Byrne Burke is competing as a senior jockey, having out-ridden her claim toward the end of last season. At the moment, she has a winning strike-rate of 25 per cent, easily the highest of any jockey riding in Tasmania.
"There's not a lot I've changed. Obviously, I've got more experience, and with losing my claim, I suppose I just have to prove to trainers that I can ride like a senior."
With her claim gone, the next target for the Irish-born apprentice is 100 career wins, and she is just five wins away.
"I'm not far away from the 100 mark which is good. It's a good milestone, so hopefully that will come up soon enough."
Despite her impressive start to the season, Byrne Burke has just four rides on Wednesday night. The best of them looks to be Extreme Gem for Graeme McCulloch in the Lizzie Annells/Brooke Hanham Class 1 (1200m).
"Her last two runs have been pretty good; she's just missed out by a small margin so I'm hoping she can get the job done on Wednesday night."
Byrne Burke hopes her form continues and she can go on to win the premiership, but it's not something she is obsessed with.
"I won't focus on it too much. I'll just focus on how I'm riding and just try and make myself a better rider.
"Early in my career, I got a bit wound up about trying to get the apprentice title, but if it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, I'm not too fussed about it, I'll just keep trying to improve."
On Wednesday, Byrne Burke has a 1600m BM68 named in her honour. However, she will watch it from the jockeys' room.
"Unfortunately, I don't have a ride in my own race, that's the way it happens sometimes but it's good to have the races named after all the apprentices. It's a good idea."
