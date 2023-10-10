Man had rifle and silencer to shoot wallaby, court told

The Examiner
Benjamin Lundie tells court rifle with silencer was to shoot wallaby

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
October 10 2023 - 2:40pm
A 40-year-old man bought a .22 rifle and silencer and left it lying on the floor of his home just months after a police family violence order prohibited possessing a firearm.

