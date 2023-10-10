Man had rifle and silencer to shoot wallaby, court told

A 40-year-old man bought a .22 rifle and silencer and left it lying on the floor of his home just months after a police family violence order prohibited possessing a firearm.
Benjamin Lundie of Newnham pleaded guilty to possession of a silencer, ammunition, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a unregistered firearm, failure to ensure safekeeping of the firearm and breach of a family violence order.
The court heard that Lundie's ex-partner tipped off police about the weapon fearing that Lundie could self harm.
READ MORE: Supreme Court backlog puts public at risk
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry said a police family violence order was issued in January 2023.
On July 21 police searched the Newnham address and found three .22 rounds and a Stirling .22 calibre rifle with a silencer attached lying on the floor of a spare room.
The court heard that Lundie lived with a ten year old child. He was arrested and spent 24 hours in custody.
"He would not say where he bought it form," Mr Fawdry said.
Defence lawyer Grant Tucker said Lundie was a social worker who had suffered mental health problems.
"He accepts the decision to buy the firearm was a bad decision but he loves the bush and it was bought so that he could shoot wallaby," he said.
Magistrate Sharon Cure told Mr Tucker her concern was that it was found on the floor in a bedroom in a house with a young person.
"How long has he had it?," she asked.
"He purchased it three months before," Mr Tucker said.
Mr Tucker said Lundie was working hard on his mental health through Anglicare's Way Back Support Service.
He said he had been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.
Ms Cure said it was concerning that a silencer was attached and that he obtained the firearm and not stored it properly.
"There is no evidence that there was any particular purpose other than to kill animals in the bush," she said.
Lundie was convicted of all charges and fined $800.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.