The Federal government gave a substantial contribution to the LGH's W.P. Holman Clinic on Tuesday, which will help cancer survivors navigate life after treatment.
Under the $583,000 three year pilot project, a nurse consultant will provide specialist clinical advice to patients and families relating to the challenges faced by cancer survivors.
This includes linking patients to GPs and other health care professionals, including psychological care and community support groups.
Northern Cancer Service director Stan Gauden said the initiative recognised WP Holman Clinic had produced "very high standard, world class personalised cancer treatments."
"What we're less good at is supporting our patients and their carers once they've gone through that acute phase of treatment," Dr Gauden said.
He said the wellbeing of patients and their carers were often unsupported after receiving treatment.
"You need in that setting somebody to support them and to navigate where they should go, and where they can get support," he said.
"It's not just the psychological side of things, but it's the financial... probably, you've lost your job and more often than not, relationships have fallen apart.
"There is so much more work that needs to be done."
While the pilot program was developed in Melbourne, it's Launceston launch is the first time it's been deployed in a regional part of Australia.
"This is the first in terms of presenting the service to our regional patients," Dr Gauden said.
"Even in metropolitan Launceston we do well, but as soon as you get out and beyond, there are a lot of people that we miss and so this is the first in terms of that."
Labor Senator for Tasmania Helen Polley said on average, 120 patients came through the clinic every day.
"Over that three year period, I'm sure that the majority of those people will get some type of help," Ms Polley said.
"It's particularly valuable here in Northern Tasmania, in rural and regional areas, because you shouldn't get better health care just because you live in the city."
