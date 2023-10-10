The Examiner
WP Holman Clinic receives federal funding to assist cancer survivors

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
October 10 2023 - 4:30pm
Director of the Northern Cancer Service Tasmania Stan Gauden, Labor Senator for Tasmania Helen Polley and Northern WP Holman Clinic Trust board member Nigel Forteath AM. Picture Phillip Biggs
The Federal government gave a substantial contribution to the LGH's W.P. Holman Clinic on Tuesday, which will help cancer survivors navigate life after treatment.

