Archie Green loved Lego.
Tragically killed in a boating accident in 2020, the seven-year-old's legacy continues through Archie's 100 - a charity set up by his parents.
He has helped save five lives through organ donation and his name fronts ongoing fundraising for Tasmanian hospitals.
On Tuesday, his legacy continued in the smiles of hundreds of children who received free Lego sets at Launceston General Hospital.
"To have Archie's named attached to making kids smile, it's a huge thing for us, a huge honour," said Damien Green, Archie's dad.
"We love to say his name so it's great to do that."
A wall of Lego boxes sat outside the LGH on Tuesday morning before being distributed throughout the wards.
Mr Green said he hoped the gift would make a small difference to the lives of hospitalised children and their families.
"We want to give back as best as we can," Mr Green said.
"We got a lot of help from emergency services and the hospital down at Hobart, so we feel really strongly about that."
Leanne Roberts, director of nursing and midwifery for women's and children services, said Lego was one of the most popular activities for kids at the LGH.
"If they're not feeling well it's an activity they can do with their parents and have some quiet time," she said.
"It's always our most popular request for our play therapist."
The donation came in collaboration with children's charity Variety Tasmania.
Variety chief executive Mohammad Aldergham said it was the third time they'd delivered Lego to children in a Tasmanian hospital this year.
"Those kids are going through some stressful times, and more to the point, their parents are going through a stressful time," Mr Aldergham said.
"So to be able to present them with Lego just to put a smile on their faces is something really special."
For more details on Archie's 100, visit archies100.com.au
