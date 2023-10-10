A Launceston business is facing weeks of closure after being hit in an early morning arson attack.
Firefighters were called to The Tattoo Society, in Charles Street, shortly before 5am on Tuesday morning.
An entire front window of the shop had been smashed, and it took firefighters until 5.35am to extinguish the blaze.
Tasmania Fire Service deemed the fire deliberate, and estimated the damage at about $150,000.
Shop owner Paul Galea was thankful no-one had been hurt.
He said a family, who live in an apartment behind the shop, had made the Triple Zero call.
"This stuff - I can replace it, it's all insured, but people's lives ..." he said.
"I don't know why [it happened]. I've been here seven years, I don't have issues."
Several employees came in to help clear ash, water and broken glass from the store on Tuesday morning.
Two large fish tanks inside the store hold about 50 tropical fish, two oscar fish and a pleco.
Amazingly, all appeared to have survived the fire.
Neighbouring businesses appeared to be unaffected.
Mr Galea said it would take several weeks to assess the scale of the damage.
"At the end of the day we're a family-owned business... we've all got kids," he said.
"Why people do this I have no idea.
"Morale and passion-wise there's no damage - we'll have it up and going as soon as we can.
"This is how I support my kids and how my staff support their kids and themselves, so that inconvenience is what sucks."
