Tasmania's best BMX riders converged on Launceston's BMX track this week.
The St Leonards venue performed superbly as riders came from all over the state for the AusCycling Tasmania BMX Championships.
Registration and practice was staged on Friday before warm-up and racing on a sun-drenched Saturday with categories including sprockets, cruiser, mini-wheeler, junior and superclass.
The Examiner's photographer Paul Scambler was there to capture the action.
