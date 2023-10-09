A number of the state's highest profile legal minds, including a former governor and two solicitors-general, have signed a statement in support of the Voice to Parliament.
The comments just days out from the referendum vote, which will ask Australians to vote yes or no on the proposed change to the constitution to recognise First Nations people and established an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
The statement announced the support of former Tasmanian governor Kate Warner, former solicitors-general Michael O'Farrell and Ken Read and high profile lawyers Leigh Sealy, Kate Cuthbertson, Tim McCormack.
North-West lawyer and former Law Society of Tasmania president Simon Gates also added his name to the list, while fellow Burnie lawyer Alex McKenzie repeated the message of many yes campaigners that the Voice is a "modest, constitutionally safe" proposal.
"There's nothing to fear, and so much to gain," Mr McKenzie said.
"It's our First Nations people simply asking for their voice to be heard, to provide advice, and to be recognised.
"'Yes' is a way forward for all of us. It's the least we can do."
The statement from the state's high profile lawyers expanded on Mr McKenzie's comments on the Voice's constitutional safety.
"In our view, the Voice is a constitutionally sound proposal," they said.
"The Voice is not 'legally risky' nor does it 'risk delays and dysfunction'. The role of the High Court in determining the extent of the powers of the Voice will be to interpret the laws enacted by Parliament by reference to the constitution.
"There is nothing new, risky, or dysfunctional in this. It's our constitutional system."
The group also lashed politicians "intent on providing inaccurate information" and said many of those in opposition "do not engage with its substance".
While visiting the North-West on Monday, federal opposition leader Peter Dutton repeated claims that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was withholding detail on the Voice that voters need, but the lawyers disputed such claims.
"The suggestion 'there are no details' fails to recognise the provisions proposed for the Voice are no different to over 80 other provisions of the constitution that set up a structure under which the Parliament makes detailed laws," the lawyers said.
"Enshrining the Voice in the constitution does not mean we will be stuck with any negative consequences forever.
"This completely overlooks that the structure and powers of the Voice are to be dealt with in an Act of Parliament which can be amended as necessary."
