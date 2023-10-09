The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Voice to Parliament

High profile Tasmanian lawyers throw weight behind the Voice vote

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
October 10 2023 - 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A number of the state's highest profile legal minds, including a former governor and two solicitors-general, have signed a statement in support of the Voice to Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandy Powell

Sandy Powell

Senior Reporter

Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.