A Parliamentary Inquiry held at the Launceston Henty House revealed services for disadvantaged youth will be a focus at the Northern Suburbs Community Recreational Hub.
The first stage of construction on the $43.6 million project started in late September, with the first phase expected to be completed in February next year.
The hub will be the state's largest community and recreational sporting facility once built, with over 10,000 square metres of space, according to Department of State Growth director of significant infrastructure, Alex Barber.
"Once operational, the hub will provide many opportunities," Mr Barber said.
A space dedicated to disadvantaged youth was highlighted in a fly through concept video.
"Those spaces showcase if there are disadvantaged youth and community issues going on, they can have those quiet spaces to connect with the counsellors and the like as part of that," Mr Barber said.
"There's also a couple of additional one-on-one type quiet rooms."
Anti-bullying change rooms were also part of the disadvantaged youth areas design, a "new thing" that was coming out across the design space, according to Mr Barber.
"Given the the likelihood of PCYC activity and a lot of youth within the facility; the intent behind that is visibility within the change rooms," he said.
"But they will have individualised change rooms to go in that are a single use change room facility."
The video also showed an expansive car park, Northern Tasmania Netball Association (NTNA) offices, change room facilities, and and grandstand seating of up to 200 spectators on the main court.
Committee chair Robert Valentine MLC questioned whether 200 seats would be enough for a major sporting event, but Mr Barber said a major event would be better suited for the Silverdome.
"This is to provide ample opportunity for local competitions," Mr Barber said.
"We have worked with the NTNA specifically around this design as well; they're very comfortable with the approach we're targeting."
Along with courts, a dedicated gymnastics area of 910 square metres was revealed, along with an indoor rock climbing wall.
Expansive glazed windows could be seen separating areas of the centre, something Mr Barber said was purposefully done to "provide the ability to see all sports at any one time, or activities going on."
The use of a bi-fold door in a main part of the hub would open the hub to hold 800 people, prompting the possibility of using the hub as a concert space or even an evacuation crisis centre.
"This site is maximising its potential into the future; sport and community outreach programs need to grow and there's still room within the facility to do that," Mr Barber said.
