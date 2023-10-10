We need your help to highlight local champions and the good work they do every day.
The Launceston Examiner wants to publish weekly articles about you.
Just fill in the below form or contact us and we will write about local champions.
1. Local Champion- That local resident who has championed and helped another local residents
2. Local Cause Champion- That local resident who has championed a local cause that has benefited our local community.
3. Local Business Champion- That local business that has stood out as a champion in its chosen field.
4. Junior Local Sports Champion- That junior local resident who has excelled in the local sporting field.
5. Senior Local Sports Champion- That Senior local resident who has excelled in the local sporting field.
6. Local Champion Kids- That local junior resident (child or teenager) that has excelled in the field of education, community work or family assistance.
7. Local Champion Educator- That local resident educator that has gone above and beyond in their role to reach and teach our children.
