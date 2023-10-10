Tasmanian juniors Euan Best and Liana Stubbs claimed their age-group sprint categories as the Australian Orienteering Championships wrapped up in Western Australia.
Hobart Australopers' Chloe Merchant added another junior podium with a third place in the W10 at the Christchurch Grammar complex campus.
Hobart's Cathy McComb and Alison Stubbs came first and third respectively in W50, while Andrea Schiwy (second) changed places with Christine Brown (third) following the long-distance champs the previous day.
Anthony Stoner closed the gap on New Zealander Carsten Jorgensen to be just 43 seconds behind in second place.
Tasmanians finished the sprint event with third places in M and W40 class to Matt Cohen and Bonnie Butler and also to Dion Mackenzie and a second to Valerie Brammall.
A healthy total of 16 Tasmanians made placings in the long-distance champs with outstanding runs in the dry, rocky terrain with steep gullies and open bushland.
Best (Esk Valley) continued to star following his place in the schools champs by taking out M16 four minutes clear of his closest New Zealand rival as Stubbs won the W16.
Placings ranged across the age classes from first to Ella Clauson (Australopers) in W12 and third to Brammall (Esk Valley) in women's 80.
Chris Brown (Esk Valley) had an outstanding carnival with placings in all events including second behind Anthea Feaver in the long-distance champs.
Blistering heat saw all courses started an hour earlier than planned with temperatures already near 30 degrees.
Tasmania's coach in residence, Italian Francisca Taufer, made her swansong appearance with a second to Australian representative Aslinn Prentagast. Taufer will return to Europe following the championships after an 11-month residency.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.