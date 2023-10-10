Tasmanian Jimmy Webster will enter his 11th season in the AFL next year, re-signed by St Kilda on a one-year deal.
The 30-year-old was one of four Saints players - alongside Liam Stocker, Ryan Byrnes and Zak Jones - to sign on for the 2024 season, leaving six more out of contract.
Daniel McKenzie, Hunter Clark, Tom Campbell and Tom Highmore are all without a signed deal, while Nick Coffield and Jade Gresham have signalled their intention to leave the club.
Glenorchy's Webster played his 150th AFL game in the Saints' elimination-final loss against Greater Western Sydney last month, taking to the field 17 times in 2023 after back-to-back career-high years of 20 games in 2021 and 2022.
"All four proved their capabilities on-field in this season, and most importantly, showed they have plenty more left to offer as we look to build upon what we achieved," St Kilda's acting general manager of football David Mission said.
"Liam's passion for the club is evident, especially on game day, and his relentless attitude to make it back onto an AFL list has held him in good stead.
"Ryan has flourished and shown he has the makings to be part of our future, while Jimmy and Zak have the experience behind them to play critical roles moving forward."
While Webster's contract was renewed, Sydney ruck Cameron Owen was delisted following a year in the system.
The 19-year-old, who was selected from Clarence in last year's rookie draft, was one of six list changes for the Swans and did not play an AFL game.
"This time of the year is always tough when difficult list management decisions need to be made," executive general manager of football Charlie Gardner said.
"Ryan, Will, Marc, Lachie, Hugo and Cam have all made valuable contributions to the Swans. We are very grateful for their hard work and dedication to our football program."
The mixed fortunes of Webster and Owen mean only one Tasmanian player is officially without a contract for 2024.
Although it has been reported that Richmond's Rhyan Mansell has penned a one-year extension, the Tigers are yet to announce the future of the 23-year-old.
If Mansell has re-signed, there will be 21 Tasmanians playing in the AFL next season so far, with the likes of Colby McKercher, Ryley Sanders, Arie Schoenmaker, James Leake and Jack Callinan hoping to be added through the national or rookie drafts.
