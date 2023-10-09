Woman dead after head-on crash in state's south

A woman has died following a head-on crash near Hobart on Monday night.
Police were called to the Brooker Highway at Queens Domain about 8.55pm.
The driver of a green Mazda, which is believed to have been travelling in the wrong direction, was found dead.
A mother and her daughter, who were travelling in a silver Volkswagen, were taken to the Royal Hobart Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
"Early investigations suggest the vehicle was travelling south up the northbound lane and collided with an oncoming vehicle near the Clover leaf intersection," Tasmania Police said in a statement.
"The driver of the vehicle travelling south was declared deceased at the scene."
The highway was closed for several hours while the scene was cleared.
"Our thoughts are with the woman's family and loved ones at this difficult time," Tasmania Police said.
"A report will be prepared for the Coroner."
Anyone with details or dash cam footage of the crash is urged to contact Tasmania Police on 131 444.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.