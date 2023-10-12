A metal recycling company based at Rocherlea with an estimated 80,000 tonne stockpile of scrap metal is still in breach of an environment protection notice, authorities say.
Recycal Pty Ltd was issued with an environment protection notice in August which ordered that it reduce a stockpile of scrap metal at 256 George Town Rd.
"Recycal is non-compliant with condition G11 of its [Environment Protection Notice] the stockpile reduction plan," an Environment Protection Authority spokesperson said.
"The EPA continues to hold Recycal to account for excessive stockpiling."
Recycal's permit from the City of Launceston council allows receivals of 60,000 tonnes of waste a year and a maximum of 30,000 tonnes of stored material.
The environment protection notice also ordered that the company cease producing a toxic material known as shredder floc which is a by-product of processing scrap metal using a shredder to separate and sort metals from non metal material.
It can contain non-ferrous metals, plastics, foam, rubber and the chemicals cadmium, lead and polychlorinated biphenyl. It is highly flammable and emits an odour.
Recycal Pty Ltd is based in Ringwood, Victoria and owned by businessman Douglas Rowe.
The EPA said it had not received any application from Recycal about removal of shredder floc from George Town Rd to the [mandated disposal site] C-Cell at Copping in southern Tasmania or to dispose of the floc in accordance with a Floc Sampling and Monitoring Plan or to dispose of the floc on a case by case basis.
However, the company did comply with an order to remove shredder floc from Glebe Farm at 49 Boland street to a specialist facility at Copping in southern Tasmania at an estimated cost $200,000.
"Recycal engaged a contractor to remove piles of shredder floc from Glebe Farm and transport it to the C-Cell," a spokeswoman said.
The removal of seven piles was completed by September 6, 2023.
"The EPA is [stil] investigating the unlawful disposal of shredder floc, including to Glebe Farm," the EPA spokesperson said.
Shredder floc was also believed to have ben disposed of at the Launceston Waste Centre in Remount Rd.
Meanwhile Recycal has lodged 14 grounds of appeal to Tasmanian full court about a requirement that it remove toxic stormwater from its George Town Rd site during rainfall.
Recycal Pty Ltd lodged the appeal against a June 22 decision by acting Justice Shane Marshall which rejected Recycal's appeal against a January 2023 environment protection notice issued by the EPA.
Acting Justice Marshall said in his decision that to say Recycal had been dilatory in coming up with a stormwater management plan was an understatement.
In its appeal notice Recycal says the trial judge erred in finding the company dilatory and sought the appeal be allowed.
The company says all the available eductor trucks in Launceston would not be able to remove the stormwater on a day in which 10mm fell.
The stormwater plan was required because of toxic runoff from the site during rainfall as a result of the pile of called shredder floc.
The company said preventing runoff was not feasible or practical and the EPN notice could not be complied with.
In 2022 the use of water by the Tasmanian Fire Service to quell a fire at Recycal's headquarters resulted in toxic runoff to an irrigation dam.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.