Recycal Pty Ltd is yet to comply with an environment protection notice

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated October 12 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 4:00pm
Recycal's pile of waste metal is estimated to be 80,000 tonnes

A metal recycling company based at Rocherlea with an estimated 80,000 tonne stockpile of scrap metal is still in breach of an environment protection notice, authorities say.

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

