Man in court over Cimitiere Street wounding incident

Matthew Copplestone in court over Cimitiere Street wounding incident

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
October 9 2023 - 4:45pm
A Mowbray man did not apply for bail when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on three counts of wounding.

