Man in court over Cimitiere Street wounding incident

A Mowbray man did not apply for bail when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on three counts of wounding.
Matthew Copplestone, 26, was remanded in custody to reappear on November 2 at 9.15am.
He was represented by duty solicitor Andrew Lonergan.
Mr Copplestone was charged after police were called to an incident in Cimitiere Street near City Park about 2.20am.
Police allege two 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old were wounded in a confrontation between the parties involved.
In a press release on Monday Tasmania Police asked that any witnesses contact Launceston police on 131444 and quote ESCAD 39-08102023.
