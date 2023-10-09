Alex Hunt cycled, paddled and ran his way to an eight-consecutive men's Australian multi-sport championship at the Freycinet Challenge.
Completing a perfect day for the multi-talented Hobartian, his partner Maggie Lennox won the female title.
A weekend of fabulous sunny weather in Freycinet National Park played host to 266 athletes plus their families, friends and supporters.
Organiser Sally Fletcher reported 226 team and a record 40 solo entries with interstate numbers up from last year.
Hobart's elite mountain biker Kaine Cannan came third on his first attempt of doing the challenge solo.
