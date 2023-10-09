The Examiner
The Law Society of Tasmania explains changes proposed to the Sentencing Act

Updated October 10 2023 - 7:41am, first published 4:00am
Courts could look at victim's gender, religion in criminal offences
Tasmania's Sentencing Advisory Council is currently considering if courts should look at whether a victim's religion, language, disability, gender identity or other characteristics were a factor when determining sentences for criminal offences.

