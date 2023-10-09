Courts could look at victim's gender, religion in criminal offences

Tasmania's Sentencing Advisory Council is currently considering if courts should look at whether a victim's religion, language, disability, gender identity or other characteristics were a factor when determining sentences for criminal offences.
This comes as a part of a review of Section 11B of the Sentencing Act, which currently says that when finding an appropriate sentence for a criminal offender, a court should consider racial hatred or prejudice against the victim.
The racial component was added in 2017 and the law is now being reviewed to consider whether sentencing should consider other characteristics similarly.
Dinesh Loganthan, Chair of the Criminal Law Committee of the Law Society of Tasmania, said that race in sentencing became prominent during the pandemic when there was a spike in people of Asian backgrounds being attacked or assaulted.
"During COVID, you saw much more of that being used in sentencing practices used by magistrates and judges, taking that into account as aggravating features."
The review being conducted by the Sentencing Advisory Council will look at how courts have used Section 11B since 2017 and whether it should be extended to religion, language, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, sex characteristics, age, physical disability, cognitive impairment, or a mental illness.
As part of the review, the council sought submissions from a variety of stakeholders.
The Law Society also provided a brief submission which presented a range of views from its members.
Mr Loganthan said one group from the society said that there was no need for the provision as courts were capable of taking into account whether offences could be classed as "aggravating."
But another view from society members was that section 11 B provides a "clear signal to police" that they should consider any relevant motivation in investigations or when presenting facts to a court.
As someone who's practiced criminal law for six years, Mr Loganathan said his own view was that courts were "more than capable" of exercising their discretion in cases like these.
"By having it expressly entrenched in legislative provision, courts then lose the discretion." he said. "They must take it into account."
With the current state of the law, if someone was attacked because they were a supporter of a political party, but that was not presented by the prosecutor to the court, then a judge can use his discretion to decide whether political beliefs were the reason for the attack.
But if Section 11B was expanded and became law, a judge must take into account that the political affiliation was the reason for the attacks, Mr Loganathan said.
However, the inclusion of these identity characteristics could also provide security to people vulnerable groups.
"My personal view is that this legislation will bring Tasmania in line with the other states. It will provide comfort and support to people of certain vulnerable backgrounds or groups."
The Law Society's submission suggested that characteristics listed in Tasmania's Anti-Discrimination Act could provide a basis for an expanded section 11B.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.