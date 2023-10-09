A pair of Launceston's most talented young mountain bikers will be riding for Project3 MTB Development Team at the Enduro National Championships this week.
Lacey Adams, 14, and Taylah Sherriff, 19, alongside Hobart duo Jonte Tummon and Reuben Page-Brown, will be taking to the Red Hill tracks of Mornington Peninsula from October 12-15 as they look to build on their state success earlier this year.
The team - which is largely supported by local businesses - funds the riders' trips to the mainland, allowing them to compete in what is a relatively expensive sport, with the goal of providing opportunities that they otherwise couldn't afford.
Adams' father Adrian said the team places no expectations of success, but the same cannot be said for his 14-year-old daughter.
"Knowing these four kids, we're dealing with potentially four of the fastest enduro riders in Australia, if not the world," Adrian said.
"That showed at the start of the year, Lacey won the open women's enduro at Derby and Maydena, which is a world UCI event.
"We are dealing with some very fast kids, it's all about winning for them, but that's not necessarily the team."
Adams will be looking to defend her crown in the under-17 category, while Sherriff will be hoping for better luck in her pursuit of the under-21 title.
"Last year in the nationals, unfortunately Taylah in the last stage, when she was in front by over a minute, had quite a big mechanical failure and the problem is with this sport it doesn't take much to lose a lot of time," Adrian said.
"But, knowing that she's got the speed and the ability, I think in the back of her mind she's going over there to win the under-21 national title."
Having competed on the mainland four or five times this year, Adrian said his daughter's goals reached far beyond Australian shores in 2024.
"Next year will be her first year in under-21s and we have plans to go overseas and race a few of the UCI events in Europe," he said.
"So we'll be testing the waters next year, but with that comes extra training, a lot of time on the bike, a lot of time in the gym and a lot of things to go right."
