Tasmania's match-winners have reflected on a historic day for the state's teams.
Fresh from leading their sides to eye-catching victories in Adelaide and Canberra respectively, Jordan Silk and Nicola Carey hoped their efforts signalled the way ahead for the Tigers' one-day campaigns.
First-drop Carey top scored with 90 in a player-of-the-match performance as Tasmania beat ACT by 120 runs at Phillip Oval in the Women's National Cricket League.
"It was really pleasing to see everyone contribute," said the all-rounder as the team made a successful start to a quest for a third-straight title.
"It was nice to finally get out there after a longish pre-season and to put 300 on the board and keep them to 180 - we're pretty happy with that.
"We lost a couple of early wickets but it was really nice to have a couple of partnerships there and a couple of nice little cameos at the back-end.
Captain Silk also top scored for the team as the men won by 37 runs at the Karen Rolton Oval although player-of-the-match honours went to South Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk for his record-breaking 38-ball 125 in a first-wicket stand of 172.
"It's probably an innings I'll never see again," said Silk, whose 116 off 85 balls was his maiden List-A century.
"Sometimes you've just got to tip your cap to players that can do that. While it was frustrating to watch it was also amazing to watch.
"Once we got him out I thought we got into our work nicely and were able to take regular wickets and apply some pressure that way.
"It was going to take a really big effort from our bowlers to peg it back and I was really proud of how they went after the initial onslaught."
Having lost their first two matches of the season, Silk said the team were delighted to get back on track.
"We were absolutely rapt. We were pretty disappointed after our first two one-dayers and made a conscious effort to come out and play a brand we really want to take forward.
"You dream of days when you can put on a total like that albeit with a short boundary it's still a hell of an effort and I'm very proud of all of our batters."
The women face ACT again at 10am on Tuesday while the men have a break with their next one-day match on October 31 against Queensland at Bellerive Oval.
