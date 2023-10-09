The top-rated SUVs for Aussie families

Powerful electric, hybrid, and petrol SUVs are top sellers in the Australian new car marketplace.



Family SUVs are no exception, built tough enough to handle off-road all-terrain action, and big enough to accommodate seven seats in the spacious interior.

Why are Australian families choosing SUVs?

Family SUVs are large and imposing vehicles, with plenty of height above road level. When it comes to safety for large families, nothing beats an SUV.



The driver sits higher, with better all-around vision to understand the traffic conditions. Family SUVs are roomy, strong, and geared for an entertaining and comfortable ride.



Strap yourself in as we explore 11 of the best family SUV contenders on Australian roads today.

1. GWM H6

Not surprisingly, this mid-sized family SUV tops the list for 2023.



The GWM H6 has captured the imagination of new car buyers in Australia, and we have to acknowledge that this is a feature-rich and luxuriously appointed vehicle at a highly competitive price.



On-road performance is equally impressive, with fuel economy, stylish lines, and safety features all prioritised, resulting in a five-star ANCAP safety rating.

As for power, the GWM H6 delivers 179kW of combined power with a fuel efficiency of 5.2L/100km on the Hybrid variant.



The 2.0L Turbo Petrol Engine and 7-speed DCT delivered instant torque on take-off. Comfortably seating a family of 5, the GWM H6 is a new car worth showing off, including advanced safety features such as Intelligent adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, traffic jam assist, and auto parking assist.

Additional features of this medium SUV we find very useful include a panoramic sunroof, hands-free electric tailgate, heated and ventilated front seats, child seat convenience, and autonomous parking.



The GWM H6 has car of the year potential.

2. Kia Sorento

Kia Sorento continues to impress new vehicle owners in Australia.



The rugged design elements are not only for show, with the Kia Sorento Hybrid EX powertrain delivering turbocharged performance for a powerful driving experience.



The all-wheel drive and 19" alloy wheels provided road-hugging confidence on a variety of surfaces, and driver assistance features such as front and rear parking sensors, highway driving assist, roof rails, and smart power tailgate make it easy to keep your family safe while focusing on the road ahead.

The Kia Sorento is a family hybrid SUV with loads of specs worth checking out.



Additional features we appreciate include infotainment systems, the 10.25-inch touchscreen with navigation, 2nd-row captain's chairs, and a panoramic sunroof.

3. Volkswagen Toureg

This all-wheel drive SUV captures the middle ground between sporty luxury and dominant all-wheel drive performance.



Enjoy family adventures like no other with 3.5 tonnes 2 braked towing capacity, plus all the technology bells and whistles you need for a comfortable and satisfying driving experience.



From the moment you get behind the wheel, you will feel in total control.

This turbo diesel SUV can handle almost anything and boasts innovations that include 4-corner air suspension, matrix LED headlights, and an Innovision Cockpit.



A list of highly rated family SUVs wouldn't be complete without the Volkswagen Toureg.

4. Toyota Kluger

The Toyota Kluger is a purpose-designed family-sized SUV.



Family car owners expect practicality, but that's no reason to sacrifice luxury and style, and Kluger understands the equation.



Why wait for the kids to grow up when you can have the best of all words with your dream car in the here and now?

We appreciate power in a seven-seater family SUV such as the Kluger GX, available with a 2.4L turbocharged engine in 2WD or AWD, or the alternative 2.5L Hybrid system in AWD.



It's all about modern family flexibility to suit your specific needs. Comfortably seating seven people, with adaptable cargo space, this family SUV is a real winner.

5. Hyundai Palisade

The new and improved Palisade Series II has arrived, and we couldn't wait to get behind the wheel. Stepping inside, it felt like another world, with spacious seating for up to 8, intuitive tech, innovative safety features, 7-airbag system, and sophistication with the wow factor.



The Hyundai Palisade is luxury redefined.

From every angle, Palisade projects the look of family vehicle authority.



We like the clean lines and refined appearance, particularly the bold new grille and alloy wheels.



Plus, when it's time for that big family road trip and you've got a lot on your hands, the Palisade's smart safety features will give you complete peace of mind.

6. Mazda CX-9

The Mazda verve resonates deep into the CX-9 driver-focused real-world experience.



The interior may not be as roomy as some of the larger SUVs on this list, but the premium materials and timeless design create an upscale impression behind the wheel.



We also felt right at home in the second-row seats with the choice of black or tan leather upholstery.



The Mazda CX-9 remains a strong entry in the SUV segment, and there are plenty of special features to attract family car buyers, such as the power sunroof, smartphone charging pad, and powerful fog lamps.

7. Nissan X-Trail

The new Nissan X-TRAIL family SUV features a 2.5L four-cylinder petrol engine with 135kW of power and 244Nm of torque.



This Aussie favourite is available in standard front-wheel-drive or optional Intelligent 4x4, and all models have Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission), steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, and road-hugging tyres for an enhanced driving experience.



The new X-TRAIL has increased its towing capacity to 2,000kg, making it ideal for family vacations.



We found the advanced Nissan mobility safety technology easy to use for better driver vision in every direction.

8. Ford Everest

The Ford brand is strong in every area, including the Ford Everest large SUV built for uncompromising capability, safety, and comfort.



Tough on the outside and a family sanctuary on the inside, we found this vehicle to be a complete family SUV ready-made for the road ahead.



I like the updated instrument panel with a fully digital instrument cluster and large LCD touchscreen that increases interior space and improves the driver experience.



The addition of ambient lighting options highlights the Ford Everest's seven-seat SUV focus on family vehicle comfort.

9. Mitsubishi Outlander

The 2023 Outlander plug-in Hybrid SUV has been garnering awards and accolades for its standout design, styling, versatility, on-road technology, and driving dynamics.



From behind the wheel, the Mitsubishi Outlander felt rugged, responsive, and reliable, and there is plenty of boot space for family shopping trips or outings.



This is a tried and tested favourite in Australia and is now available with a hybrid SUV drivetrain.



Highly recommended and worth experiencing for yourself.



Why suddenly so many SUVs?

SUVs have taken over from sedans, hatchbacks, and utes in Australia. They strike the right balance with Australian drivers.



Honourable mentions in the Australian SUV market include the Toyota Prado, Pathfinder, Highlander, and Rav4, Subaru Forester, Mazda CX-8, Mazda CX-9, Skoda Kodiaq, Tiguan Allspace, and Honda CR-V.

Are petrol, hybrid, or electric SUVs better?

Electric, petrol, and diesel-engine SUVs are top sellers in Australia for all the right reasons, and your lifestyle should help you choose the best family SUV for you.



Every type of SUV engine and motor has specific driver advantages worth investigating.

