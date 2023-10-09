One of the worst drivers in Tasmanian history has pleaded guilty to five counts of driving with drugs in his body.
Troy Ashley Shipton, 49, of George Town, pleaded guilty to three counts of breach of bail but not guilty to possession of a controlled drug.
Earlier this year, Mr Shipton pleaded guilty to five counts of driving a motor vehicle with a prescribed illicit drug in his oral fluid.
Mr Shipton appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court and pleaded not guilty to evading police under aggravated circumstances on August 26, 2022, and driving with drugs in his system.
The court heard that defence lawyer Hannah Goss would not be representing Mr Shipton, so he would represent himself in a hearing on January 23, 2024.
Mr Shipton was sentenced in 2002 to seven years in jail for manslaughter after crashing head-on into a vehicle and killing a 46-year-old mother-of-two at Dilston on the East Tamar Highway in 2001.
Mr Shipton was paroled between 2007 and 2009. In 2009, he was sentenced to 18 months in jail for two counts of driving while disqualified and two counts of giving misleading information to police.
In 2021, magistrate Ken Stanton issued a warrant for his arrest when he failed to turn up to court.
Magistrate Sharon Cure set the case down for hearing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.