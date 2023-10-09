The Examiner
Troy Ashley Shipton won't have a lawyer for Launceston Court hearing

By Nick Clark
Updated October 9 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 3:07pm
Troy Ashley Shipton in 2002
One of the worst drivers in Tasmanian history has pleaded guilty to five counts of driving with drugs in his body.

