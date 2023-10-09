Rules currently in force compelling the first developer of a property to pay the upfront cost of water, sewage and power infrastructure are holding back land developments and adding to the housing crisis, Labor Leader Rebecca White has said.
These rules incentivise property developers to delay investments into greenfield land developments until someone else has paid for the infrastructure costs, which can sometimes amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The result is housing projects that could be speedily completed instead take years, she said.
"We've seen many instances like this across the state, where the first mover is penalised because they're building homes," she said.
"We need to remove this barrier to make sure the first mover isn't penalised, so we can get more houses built to deal with the housing crisis here in our state."
One example was the Supported Affordable Accommodation Trust (SAAT), which built two units in Bridgewater and paid for the headworks for the entire area.
"They've paid the full cost of building the infrastructure, and then there's another developer on the back of that, who's building 50 units, for profit, and they don't have to contribute anything," Ms White said.
Bob Gordon, chairman of the SAAT, said his organisation paid $60,000 for the construction of a rising main pipe in order to bring town water to the units.
"Glenorchy Council didn't have water sewage and electricity connections, so we paid," he said.
"Even though it should have been shared amongst the blocks of land in the development, we had to pay the lot."
"The system seems to be broken, it's not just power and water, it's a whole lot of statutory authorities."
Planning Minister Michael Ferguson said the government already offered developers debates to assist them with the cost of water, power and sewage headworks if needed.
But he stressed that developments ultimately needed to be self-funded.
He also said the government was bringing forward a plan for more residential land release.
Rebecca Ellston, Tasmanian executive officer of the Property Council of Australia, said continued cost pressures are impacting the viability of projects across Tasmania.
"Headworks infrastructure is a significant upfront cost that is currently disproportionately placed on the first person to develop a piece of land," she said.
"We are supportive of any move that will make the burden of cost more fair and equitable in order to support more housing supply across the state."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.