The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Tai Chi, art workshops, Spring in the Vines and the Grigoryan Brothers

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
October 12 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photographer Jay Benjamin with his work at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery exhibition 'Minds Do Matter'. Picture by Craig George
Photographer Jay Benjamin with his work at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery exhibition 'Minds Do Matter'. Picture by Craig George

Minds Do Matter

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.