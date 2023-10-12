Minds Do Matter
till December 10
Minds Do Matter, an exhibition focusing on mental health, has returned to the QVMAG's museum at Inveresk this year with more than 150 artworks from Northern Tasmanian artists.
Featured in the Community Gallery, the exhibiton creates a platform for Northern Tasmanian artists to explore their relationship between mental well-being and art.
The exhibition is on display at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery at Inveresk from September 30 to December 10, with free entry.
Active Parks: Tai Chi
15 October
Get healthy in 2023 with Active Launceston & the City of Launceston with FREE Tai Chi.
Tai Chi is an exercise with gentle flowing movements which help to improve balance and strengthen the body and mind.
The sessions take place on Sundays until 10 December. They run from 1:30pm to 2:15 at City Park between the duck pond and rotunda. For more details visit www.activelaunceston.com.au.
Watercolour workshop
16 October
Celebrate Seniors Week 2023 by learning how to use coffee to create watercolour effects.
Join artist Lyn Stares as you learn how to create artworks with coffee and create a watercolour effect without brushes. With minimal tools required, this workshop will share an art method that you can reproduce anytime, anywhere.
Coffee and tea will be available, and all materials will be supplied on the day. From 2-4pm.
My Story Suitcase: a miniature workshop for Seniors
October 18-19
Join this two-day workshop to create an individual art piece. Craft together a miniature world into your suitcase that represents who you are, where you have been and what you have seen - real or imagined. It will be a symbolic story of your life and a memento of your life's journey so far.
You can bring along small objects that hold some meaning to you such as photographs, figurines, and anything else you would like to use in your art piece (remember it will need to fit into your small suitcase - about the size of a shoebox).
The workshops will be run over two consecutive days (to allow for drying times for paper-mâché) and will be held from 10.30-12.30 each day in the Creativity Centre at QVMAG Royal Park Art Gallery. For seniors and their grandchildren ages 12+
Borderlands by Van Diemen's Band
October 25
Van Diemen's Band invites you to explore the historic borderlands of Europe. For centuries, generations of composers wrote music as their homelands changed ownership under their feet. Cultural overlaps at the border fringes created a fascinating musical backdrop to the tumult of the Thirty Years War and the meeting of cultures at the edges of the Holy Roman and Ottoman Empires.
Julia Fredersdorff, artistic director/violin, has curated a programme that explores the sublime simplicity of music of the early baroque period. The concert also features a new commissioned work by by Donald Nicolson, written especially for the programme. At the Scottsdale Mechanics' Institute Hall at 6pm
Spring in the Vines wine festival
November 3-5
Southern Tasmania's newest wine festival, Spring in the Vines, is returning for its third year with 40 producers on show and big hopes of capturing a northern audience.
The three-day event will run on the Recreation Day public holiday weekend of November 3 to 5 to entice the upper half of the state to travel to the south's scenic vineyards.
More than 5000 visitors are anticipated for the 2023 event
The November long-weekend festival will feature more than 40 vineyards and wineries opening their cellar doors and tasting rooms to the public, allowing wine lovers to chat directly with producers.
Spring in the Vines has been billed as a weekend of live music, food and wine across locations in Tasmania's south.
More information on specific events and participating producers can be found at www.winesouth.com.au
REMADE
November 11
Interweave Arts' sustainable fashion show, REMADE, is asking artists to reuse, recycle and wear for its 14th annual event.
The one-day, miniature festival has put out the call for artists to create their reclaimed outfits and register to either create, model or volunteer for what they're coining as REMADE in the garden.
REMADE in the Garden will run between 3:00pm and 7:00pm on November 11. Entry forms and conditions for artists can be found at interweavearts.com.au/remade2023/, with artist entry closing November 1.
The Grigoryan Brothers at QVMAG
Australian guitarists Slava and Leonard Grigoryan, considered amongst the country's finest guitar duos of their generation, are coming back to Launceston.
The internationally recognised brothers will perform at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery in late November for This Is Us: A Musical Reflection of Australia, a concert they say depicts the journey of Australia's creation.
The four-time, ARIA award-winning Grigoryan Brothers performance will be accompanied by high-definition, moving projections of the National Museum's various artefacts, including 65,000 year old ochre of the Madjebebe rock shelter, a convict love token, a lifebuoy from the Tampa, and Sir Donald Bradman's famed cricket bat.
The brothers will be performing at four locations in Tasmania, including the Art Gallery at Royal Park 7.30pm on November 23.
Tickets are available at the Grigoryan Brothers website.
