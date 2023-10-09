Speakers on the day at the Come Back to Lilydale event will include Helen Pratt, who will speak about the life of Ludwig Bardenhagen and the buildings of Lilydale township; Peter Leech and Amanda Olson on the history of Lalla; Marian Walker on her ancestor, the horticulturist, florist and orchardist Frank Walker; and David Boon - a cousin of the Australian cricketer - on his family's past.

