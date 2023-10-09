The small settlement of Lisle, which sat between Lilydale and Springfield, no longer exists.
At its height it was Tasmania's third largest town and a gold rush hamlet which was swallowed up by forestry - it's also what Phillip Mahnkan said exemplifies that "history is buried everywhere".
"We're zooming past [these places] on the highway, not dreaming that they were there," said Dr Mahnken, a member of the community association Heritage Lilydale.
Stories like the history of Lisle will be delved into by Dr Mahnken and other history enthusiasts in Come Back to Lilydale, the third event of its kind hosted by Heritage Lilydale which focuses on the North-East's past.
"There is great pleasure in history," said Dr Phillip Mahnken, chairman of Heritage Lilydale, a community association which began in 2014.
"History is many things but it is above all what people did with their lives, and how their decisions, joys and sufferings, follies and foibles, attitudes and values, shaped us and our present society.
"There are unbelievable connected details and life stories everywhere, and we'll be telling some of them at this event."
Come Back to Lilydale will include displays and talks on the town's history, enticing eager historians or locals looking for the stories of their town, including those of young men being recruited for the first world war, the coming of electricity in 1940 - half a century after Launceston - and more.
It will also welcome people looking for help with their own research, which Dr Mahnken said was somewhat common.
"It can be a wilderness out there, trying to find your family history," he said.
"Every house and farm building has its history. Every photo hidden away in a suitcase or drawer or plastic bag carries life stories.
"We want to help people find them."
The Heritage Lilydale Facebook page - which has no affiliation with the community association - is evidence the town is somewhat of a lightning rod for amateur historians: It has more than 1600 followers who contribute memories, old photographs or "find a classmate from 60 years ago".
Speakers on the day at the Come Back to Lilydale event will include Helen Pratt, who will speak about the life of Ludwig Bardenhagen and the buildings of Lilydale township; Peter Leech and Amanda Olson on the history of Lalla; Marian Walker on her ancestor, the horticulturist, florist and orchardist Frank Walker; and David Boon - a cousin of the Australian cricketer - on his family's past.
Heritage Lilydale's Third History Gathering, Come Back To Lilydale, will run from 10.30am to 2.00pm on Sunday, November 12, at the Lilydale Area School Performing Arts Centre. Gold coin entry includes tea and biscuits.
