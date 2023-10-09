Home grants, mortgage guarantees not the answer to housing crisis

The federal government would do better to switch from mortgage deposit guarantees and homeowner grants to the provision of more housing stock in the current inflationary environment, University of Tasmania economy academics have said.
A federal parliament select committee earlier this year initiated an inquiry into cost of living in Australia which will look at the pressures people face with the rising cost of living, the government's response to that and ways to ease pressures through the taxation system.
Maria Yanotti and Mala Raghavan, from the Tasmanian School of Business and Economics, have said the ratio of the household debt to household disposable income has almost doubled in the last 30 years.
They have told the committee that pensioners and those on a JobSeeker payment struggle the most in terms of housing costs with 35 per cent of the pension payment and 59 per cent of the JobSeeker payment required to rent a single-bedroom dwelling outside of Hobart.
In greater Hobart, the ratio is 48 per cent of the pension payment and 80 per cent of the JobSeeker payment.
They said in an inflationary environment, it would be better for the government to undertake supply-driven housing policies, rather than demand-driven efforts, like mortgage deposit guarantees and homeowner grants.
In a submission to the committee, Dr Raghavan and Dr Yanotti highlighted a report from the Tasmania Project at the University of Tasmania.
It found at the time of the report, 50.6 per cent of Tasmanian households had experienced some level of food insecurity over one month
It found 20 per cent of households had to miss meals or reduce food intake due to cost pressures and 23 per cent had to compromise the quality or quantity of the food due to a lack of money.
Dr Raghavan and Dr Yanotti said measures to address food insecurity could include increased income support payments, more funding for food banks, more community gardens, and bulk buying of food and produce through commercial kitchens.
