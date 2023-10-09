The Examiner
Home grants, mortgage guarantees not the answer to housing crisis

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated October 9 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 1:01pm
A select committee looking into the cost of living in Australia says supply-driven housing measures are best pursued in an inflationary environment.
The federal government would do better to switch from mortgage deposit guarantees and homeowner grants to the provision of more housing stock in the current inflationary environment, University of Tasmania economy academics have said.

