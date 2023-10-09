Campbell Town has long been a favoured rest stop for many to break up the often arduous Midland Highway drive - and soon there will be even more reason to go there.
Tatler Lane by Sweetbrew will be expanding to open a cafe at 88 High Street, Campbell Town on October 25. It will be in the building between Banjos and the now closed Zeps, with its own driveway access.
The new venture will serve grab-and-go options alongside their well-known coffee.
Co-owner Archana Brammall said they were providing a different option for people wanting to stop for good coffee.
"We've frequented the highway ourselves over many years, and thought it would be a good idea to open up here," Mrs Brammall said.
... we're hoping to be a stop they look forward to.- Co-owner Archana Brammall
"We were waiting for the opportunity to come about and got the right building and when it came about we had the ability to do that.
"People love the opportunity to stop for coffee, particularly when they leave early in the morning from a location where people aren't opened up yet.
"By the time they get into Campbell Town, things are opening and we're hoping to be a stop they look forward to."
She said the roastery at Tatler Lane by Sweetbrew made this move possible, with the coffee beans roasted at their Launceston venue to be used in the cafe.
"We'll be creating the flavours people know us for," she said.
Sweetbrew moves into town after Campbell Town institution Zeps closed earlier in the year.
The expansion also extends the business' ownership team. Mrs Brammall and her husband Tim founded Sweetbrew, and continue to own it alongside Aaron Jones, while Yorick Fitzgerald will also join the team.
Mrs Brammall said the industry was known to be transient with opportunities to move up the ladder limited.
She said expanding the ownership team and providing opportunity to "get skin in the game" was part of their business plan.
"Tim and I recognise people want to grow and want to stay here, and we want to set up the business so they can do so," she said.
