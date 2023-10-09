The Examiner
Coroner bemoans Ambulance Tas 'failure' after man's heart attack

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
Updated October 9 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:37am
Ambulance Tasmania file photo.
Ambulance Tasmania file photo.

Paramedics did not arrive to assist a man suffering a heart attack for more than an hour and a half after the initial triple zero call, by which time he was already dead, a coroner has said.

