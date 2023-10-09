Building up the next generation of First Nation fashion designers

A distinctly Tasmanian take on textiles and fashion will be on display at an upcoming exhibition Silk Stockings at Babel Island Store.
The project is a partnership between Design Tasmania and Walantanalinany Palingina - a Tasmanian Aboriginal community multi arts initiative - and is the first of its kind.
It will exhibit printed fabrics, accessories and garment designs inspired by deep reflection and exploration of the designers' shared Bass Strait Island roots.
The pieces are a result of a collaborative effort of emerging designers Michelle Maynard, Lillian Wheatley and Takira Simon-Brown with the guidance from Lisa Waup and Ingrid Verner, which was made possible through a Tasmanian Aboriginal designers program: Y'arnin, Recovering Kinship Through Design.
Though not growing up directly on the islands, Maynard said she had been surrounded by her family's stories, humour and love for family, island country and community.
"It's been really special to work with Lil and Takira on this exhibition. We're three generations of island girls and no matter what our individual lives and experiences have been, we are intertwined, part of the same intricate and very beautiful weaving," Maynard said.
She said the mentoring had been the next step to building capacity and emerging their community into First Nations fashion and textile design space.
Simon-Brown said she was often in conflict with the issues of sustainability and cultural ethics in practicing her art and design.
"This exhibition and doing projects like this brings my attention to the excess in the world and confirms how I want to contribute to sustainability through my creative practice," Simon-Brown said.
Silk Stockings at the Babel Island Store was a story of pride, resilience and community among Tasmania's First Peoples, artistic director and co-curator Michelle Boyde said.
"It pays homage to a generation of now elders living through White Australia and Assimilation Policies on Flinders Island, dealing with adversity and disadvantage with great style, humour and resilience together," Boyde said.
'It is vital Tasmanian Aboriginal designers are given every opportunity to join the burgeoning national Fashion Industry."
Featuring their direct family members as models for their garments, Maynard, Wheatley and Simon-Brown share a fashion story and celebration of identity and family.
The showcase of cultural significance and talent will run for two months from October 15 at Design Tasmania on the corner of Brisbane and Tamar streets.
