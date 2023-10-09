Look through the negative NO slogan

THE six word pat slogan espoused by the Opposition Leader and presumably supported by the No team, is a most extraordinary case of negative thinking (I won't give it the courtesy of repeating it). If the explorers from history, and all research scientists thought like that, (we don't know, but we won't try to find out), then we would still be living in the Middle Ages!
The same person is trying to blame Albanese as if it was all his terrible idea, in spite of the fact that the Uluru Statement, from whence it came is years old and from an entirely different source.
I can only hope that on the day, enough people see through the misinformation being fed to us on a daily basis.
Danny Gunn, Somerset
OF ALL the high profile No proponents, especially the First Nation and political ones, none has offered a single suggestion to fix Indigenous issues. Let those it affects decide.
Yes will cost me nothing yet enrich us all.
Noel Manning, Newstead
READING the Melbourne Fringe Festival 2023 program which says: "Melbourne Fringe democratises the arts. We have a vision of cultural democracy - empowering anyone to realise their right to creative expression" but their democracy doesn't seem to include the disabled with 170 of the events not wheelchair accessible and only 30 events, of 453, Auslan described.
One event is even advertised as "partially wheelchair accessible".
Does that mean you can get to the ticket box to pay, but not into the show to see the event?
Will they market 'stair only' access as a theme park ride for wheelchair users next?
I wonder what percentage of events I'll find to be accessible when I turn my attention to Junction Arts, Mona Foma and other festival organisations' programs in the state? I hope they are reading this letter closely!
James Newton, Newstead
POWER to go up again. Energy Minister Nick Duigan has been in the energy minister's job since Monday and states Labor's policy was a dangerous gimmick. Well, all I can say about the power price rise is, bring on the bloody election and see whether it's a gimmick or not. The old Aussie saying is put your money where your mouth is but I propose he will say that's a gimmick too.
Allan Slater, Ravenswood
ELDER Abuse has many forms. As our population ages, changes need to occur to accommodate that ageing. The writer contends that these changes often lag well behind needs. An older population needs frequent rest points. While the Mall and Civic Square are well provided with seating, this is not so for our city as a whole. I urge the Council to look positively at providing additional seating throughout the city. Every block should have at least a bench seat offering. And shopkeepers could emulate such behaviour, with seats provided either within or immediately outside shops. I am sure such provision will lead to greater patronage! Council should be well aware of my strong opposition to its parking fees and those monster machines sparsely located in CBD streets. It is within Council's power to encourage aged shoppers, ultimately the best customers with time to browse and spare funds to spend. Why scare them off to the suburbs? Launceston has earned a reputation as a gastronomic city. Let it also be known as a place kind to the elderly!
Dick James, Norwood
CONGRATULATIONS to the 2023 Tasmanian Poetry Festivals' committee and volunteers for a very successful 39th event in Launceston.
The Launceston Poetry Cup was won by Nancy Jean Corbett (a former winner) from new and regular participants, including Kathleen Green, with her trademark humour delivered with a laconic style of poetica.
Kathleen's poem was a one-minute assessment of Tasmania's omnipresent roadworks delay and irrepressible potholes - was the poet's failure to obviate a series of water filled oases (potholes) in a desert of roadworks construction whilst travelling to the "Cup" an entry inspiration?!
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
I GUESS quite a few football fans get a sinking feeling when they walk through the gates to watch their teams play an important match. With our premier's obsessive Hobart stadium they might get more than they bargained for and actually physically feel a sinking sensation as the Macquarie monstrosity sinks into the unstable ground beneath it! Then there's global warming so the patrons might also get wet bums as the river invades!
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
