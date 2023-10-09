The Examiner
YOUR SAY: Look through the negative NO slogan for the Voice to Parliament

October 10 2023 - 10:36am
THE six word pat slogan espoused by the Opposition Leader and presumably supported by the No team, is a most extraordinary case of negative thinking (I won't give it the courtesy of repeating it). If the explorers from history, and all research scientists thought like that, (we don't know, but we won't try to find out), then we would still be living in the Middle Ages!

