Look through the negative NO slogan

ELDER Abuse has many forms. As our population ages, changes need to occur to accommodate that ageing. The writer contends that these changes often lag well behind needs. An older population needs frequent rest points. While the Mall and Civic Square are well provided with seating, this is not so for our city as a whole. I urge the Council to look positively at providing additional seating throughout the city. Every block should have at least a bench seat offering. And shopkeepers could emulate such behaviour, with seats provided either within or immediately outside shops. I am sure such provision will lead to greater patronage! Council should be well aware of my strong opposition to its parking fees and those monster machines sparsely located in CBD streets. It is within Council's power to encourage aged shoppers, ultimately the best customers with time to browse and spare funds to spend. Why scare them off to the suburbs? Launceston has earned a reputation as a gastronomic city. Let it also be known as a place kind to the elderly!

