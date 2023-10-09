Stone weighs in with more recognition

Co-captain Joel Stone has capped his maiden season at Launceston City with the club's player of the season award.
Having won five titles, four Lakoseljac Cups and two league best and fairest awards at Devonport, the midfield playmaker added the Peter Savill Award to his many accolades after a dominant season in City's midfield.
Joining forces with former Strikers teammates Daniel Syson and Nathan Pitchford at Prospect Park, Stone also passed the 150-match milestone during the NPL Tasmania season which saw City finish in sixth place.
Fellow midfielder Jack Woodland finished runner-up in the award and was named the men's Peter Mies Rising Star while Toby Simeoni finished as leading scorer in the statewide league.
Sarah Campbell and Daniel Smith won the Northern Championship best and fairest awards with Campbell also named women's player of the year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.