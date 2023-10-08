Whitford chasing Hobart feature double

Ready To Sting and Ninetymile Queen will be the flag bearers for prominent Cairns-based syndicate manager Bianca Whitford as she attempts to claim a feature double in Hobart on Thursday.
Both prepared at Mangalore by trainer Debbie Cannan, Ready To Sting will contest the $11,115 Tasmanian St Leger (461m) while Ninetymile Queen tackles the $11,115 Tasmanian Laurels (461m).
Ninetymile Queen continued her sparkling form and made it eight straight victories on end, in a heat of the Laurels last Thursday night, holding out See My Future by almost three lengths running 26.30 seconds to close in on $50,000 in prizemoney.
The daughter of Fernando Bale notched up her 11th win from 26 starts for the Ninetymile Kennels Syndicate.
"Ninetymile Queen is credited with Debbie's training, she was sent down to Tassie just looking for a chance to find some confidence, she broke-in with good reports and showed us plenty of promise," Whitford said.
"You can see how Ninetymile Queen has progressed since racing with Debbie - we couldn't be any happier."
Tasmanian Laurels Final Box Draw: 1 Black Dream, 2 Dreamy Dawn, 3 Zipping Foxy, 4 Rojo Hayley, 5 Ninetymile Queen, 6 Roxy Rocker, 7 Jingles Can, 8 See My Future. Res: 9 Evie Eloise, 10 Jet Splash.
She was the second leg to Cannan's double, after Ready To Sting recorded his second success on the Hobart track, in taking out a heat of the St Leger from Power Band and Supreme Leader running 25.98.
"Ready To Sting is a very nice pup; he has taken time - each run does show improvement," Whitford said.
The dark brindle son of Fernando Bale notched his fourth career victory for the Ready To Sting Syndicate.
Hobart Breeders Classic and Young Star Classic winner Ducati Roy returned from his Warragul St Leger campaign on the mainland to annex his St Leger heat in beating Browsing About in 25.86.
Whitford and connections are fully aware of the quality in both finals.
"Full credit goes to Debbie and the work she has done for all our dogs - it's very exciting to watch," she said.
Tasmanian St Leger Final Box Draw: 1 Ducati Roy, 2 Power Band, 3 Ready To Sting, 4 Volume Up, 5 Marmaduke, 6 Browsing About, 7 Jaivant, 8 Supreme Leader. Res: 9 Batman Can, 10 Benjaman Can.
