Three bowls players have walked away with $5000 following the conclusion of the Launceston International Bowls Classic and The Viking.
At Trevallyn Bowls Club, Western Sydney's Joseph Clarke was crowned champion of the LIBC following a see-sawing contest with likely favourite Aaron Teys.
Meanwhile, the first pairs tournament held at East Launceston Bowls Club finished with Josh Appleyard and Bailey Bellchambers named winners following a dominant display against Jarrod Howard and Josh Walker-Davis.
At Trevallyn, Clarke began with a bang as he raced out to a six-shots-to-one lead against what had been an imperious opponent in Teys up until the final.
But Clarke would not run away with it, as Teys quickly leveled it at 7-7 with some high-scoring ends.
Just as Teys looked to have all the momentum, Clarke was able to take the lead once more and led 14-11 as the game entered its final stages.
With just a few ends remaining, it looked as though Teys would restore parity, but a few clutch bowls from Clarke thwarted him, with Teys marking his respect with a lift of the cap.
Clarke would not be caught from there and finished 15-11 winner.
"It means a lot, I haven't had the greatest deal of success in open events yet, so it's great to get one on the board," Clarke said.
He added that it was one of his biggest wins to date.
"Playing against some of the best players in the world and being lucky enough to be in the game and get over the line is awesome," he said.
Over at East Launceston, The Viking final was a high-quality match as the pairs traded blows.
While never getting away from their opponents, Appleyard and Bellchambers led for almost all the match and were able to build on their 12-7 margin by end nine.
Following end 12 they were leading 15-8 and after end 13 it was 18-8, with Howard and Walker-Davis accepting defeat.
The result means Appleyard and Bellchambers receive $10,000 between them and are named the inaugural winners of The Viking.
