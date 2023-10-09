Only 8 of 44 referendums have passed: a look from the past

This week Australia will vote on whether the country should change its constitution to include an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
It's the only way to change the constitution and it's one of the most significant voting decisions for a country to make.
For a referendum to be successful, it requires a double majority; a majority of national voters must agree to the change as well as a majority of states (at least four out of six).
Since Federation, Australia has had 44 referendums but only 8 have been successful.
So ahead of this historic 45th attempt to change the constitution, here are some of the most significant referendums in Australian history.
1967: Including Indigenous Australians in official population counts
Voters were asked two questions at the 1967 referendum including one to increase the number of members in the House of Representatives.
But the 1967 referendum has gone down in history for question two when Australians were asked whether the government should makes laws for Aboriginal people and include them in the Census of Population and Housing conducted by the the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
Before this section 127 said that in censuses, "aboriginal natives shall not be counted."
In May 1967, 90.77 per cent of the population voted 'Yes' and every state and territory had a majority result for 'Yes' making it the most successful referendum in Australian history.
1933 - Western Australia's "Brexit" moment
Western Australia was reluctant to join to the Federation so it's not completely unsurprising that in 1933, the state held a referendum to secede from the rest of Australia. It was a highly successful vote with 66.23 per cent of voters saying YES to secede.
"Westralia shall be free!" was one catch-cry of the Yes campaign.
But in spite of two thirds of the population agreeing, why wasn't it successful?
At the same time as the referendum, Western Australia held its state elections and the pro-independence Liberals lost to the pro-Union Labour Party which tried to halt the secession.
In counter this, the secessionists headed to London to present their petition to Britain's Houses of Parliament. But Britain had to determine not whether the state should leave but whether they had the power to decide that.
Britain decided that it couldn't interfere and rejected Western's Australia petition saying that the state had to negotiate with Canberra instead.
1946 - Power over social services
This was a successful referendum to give the Commonwealth powers over a range of social services.
Doubts had arisen in previous decades about the constitutional validity of the legislation relating to cash payments other than age and invalid pensions, which came under the powers of the Commonwealth.
1946 referendum was a way for the Commonwealth to extend its powers into social security and health. 54 per cent of people voted yes.
1999 - Long live the Republic?
This was the most recent referendum and one that most people over 40 might remember.
Voters were asked two questions both of which failed to get enough support to be successful.
Question one was on turning Australia into a republic and replacing the Queen and Governor General with a president. The second question was about inserting a preamble into the constitution.
The Yes vote for the Republic was led by Malcolm Turnbull and it also got the support of former Prime Ministers Gough Whitlam, Malcolm Fraser and Bob Hawke.
Yes voters argued that a republic would bring "maturity" to Australia.
No voters were monarchists and also people who weren't convinced by republic and presidential model put forward. Overall, 54.87 per cent voted No to the republic.
The push for a Republic hasn't completely died with Malcolm Turnbull saying that Australia's next chance at the Republic could come at the end Queen Elizabeth's reign.
1977 - Federal court judges to retire at 70
In 1976, a Senate committee recommended a retiring age for all federal judges.
There were many reasons including avoiding the possibility of standing down a judge because of old age and a broad community perception in setting a retiring age for judges.
The change set a retiring age of 70 for all federal court judges including those on the High Court. 80 per cent of people voted yes.
