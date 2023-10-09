The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Arts
What's on

Renowned guitarists, the Grigoryan Brothers, to play at QVMAG

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
October 9 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Grigoryan Brothers will play the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery in late November as part of a national tour. Picture by Rohan Thompson
The Grigoryan Brothers will play the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery in late November as part of a national tour. Picture by Rohan Thompson

Australian guitarists Slava and Leonard Grigoryan - who are considered amongst the country's finest guitar duos of their generation - are coming back to Launceston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.