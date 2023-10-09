Renowned guitarists, the Grigoryan Brothers, to play at QVMAG

Australian guitarists Slava and Leonard Grigoryan - who are considered amongst the country's finest guitar duos of their generation - are coming back to Launceston.
The internationally recognised brothers will perform at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery in late November for This Is Us: A Musical Reflection of Australia, a suite of music they say depicts the journey of Australia's creation.
Inspired by 18 objects personally selected from the National Museum of Australia's vast collection, This Is Us travels from the deep past of early Indigenous landscape to the making of contemporary society.
The four-time, ARIA award-winning Grigoryan Brothers performance will be accompanied by high-definition, moving projections of the National Museum's various artefacts, including 65,000 year old ochre of the Madjebebe rock shelter, a convict love token, a lifebuoy from the Tampa, and Sir Donald Bradman's famed cricket bat.
"We chose objects that try to represent some of our First Nations' history as well as colonisation, migration, innovation and stories of love and loss," the Brothers said.
"We were deeply moved by all of them."
Incorporating all their influences from classical to jazz and contemporary music, performed on a variety of guitars - electric, eight-string tenor ukulele, 12-string and classical - audiences will "see and hear the Grigoryan Brothers like never before".
While the pair have included original compositions within programs in the past, this is the first time they will be performing an entire program of original works.
The four-day Tasmanian leg of the This is Us tour will bring the brothers to four locations in Tasmania, including the Art Gallery at Royal Park 1t 7.30pm on November 23.
Tickets are available at the Grigoryan Brothers website.
