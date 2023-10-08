Firefighters responded to more than 4500 false alarms last financial year - more than 12 per day - and the state's fire service is seeking to change that.
The Tasmania Fire Service monitors fire alarms in about 2000 buildings across the state, and it claims the majority of calls to these premises in particular are false alarms.
The TFS is legally obligated to respond to any fire alarm, and the service says this can get costly.
A report by the TFS said this does not just apply to those footing the $398 fee, nor the businesses facing continual disruption due to false alarms.
The report said false alarms also took a toll on firefighters, many of whom had to disrupt their day-to-day lives to respond to call-outs.
"Many firefighters are volunteers, and responding to false alarms may unnecessarily impact their personal and work lives," it said.
The TFS report says false alarms can also cause harm, by creating a sense of apathy in the community, increasing the risk of injury to firefighters and community members and delaying responses to real emergencies.
As a result, the TFS is seeking public input on how to better manage false alarms, as the matter requires a "coordinated and collaborative approach" between firefighters and premises owners.
Proposed solutions include formal policies around false alarms, further training for frontline staff and education of the public.
The full list of questions and online feedback forms can be submitted at fire.tas.gov.au/false-alarm-reduction-project-consultation-paper-feedback, or via emailing TFSFARS@fire.tas.gov.au.
The deadline is Friday, November 3.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.