A costly fire at Youngtown has been traced back to a slow cooker, with fire investigators declaring the blaze an accident.
The fire at a home on Pinot Parade was reported about 10.50am on Sunday, October 8, and the Tasmania Fire Service received multiple calls to triple zero.
Several crews from Launceston and Rocherlea were called to the scene, and the fire was extinguished after it caused about $150,000 in damage.
A TFS spokesperson said investigators found that a slow cooker had been left on top of a stove, which had also been left on, sparked the blaze and that it was not being treated as suspicious.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.