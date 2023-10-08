Miles Barnard's unbeaten 112 off 96 was not enough for the Greater Northern Raiders' men who fell agonisingly short of victory in their opening CTPL match.
Playing against University of Tasmania at Invermay Park, the Raiders lost by a solitary run after Barnard pulled them back into the contest after being 6-65 chasing 236.
Wicket-keeper and coach Alistair Taylor said the mammoth knock spoke to Barnard's personality among the group.
"It shows the character of the bloke, he's here to win and put his best foot forward and it shows his love of the program as well," Taylor said.
"I think the Raiders of old would be happy to get 120 and just throw it away unfortunately, but I think for Miles to do that just shows how much the group's growing and to be a leader that produces something like that round one and to almost pinch a win out of nowhere is phenomenal."
Winning the toss, the Raiders sent University in to bat and found an early breakthrough via Riverside and George Town product Aidan O'Connor who got Nicholas Grubb caught out for five runs.
Alex Gowthorp and ex-state cricketer Param Uppal then put on a 77-run partnership until Dravid Rao brought the former unstuck for a well made 48 off 64 deliveries.
Sam O'Mahoney then added to the wickets column as he removed Tom Chapman for 20, leaving the score evenly poised at 3-134.
Uppal reached a half-century but would not add much more as O'Connor claimed his second wicket.
Taylor took his first catch of the season as Uppal exited the field for 61 off 95 balls.
Vice-captain Zac Phair was the other player to reach 50 for University, with his wicket the last to fall for the innings after being run-out for 55 thanks to some sharp work from O'Mahoney and Taylor.
"Shaun and Aidan got off to a nice start, there were a lot of plays-and-misses and we had a few shouts but we just couldn't get those early wickets," Taylor reflected.
"Overall, it wasn't a bad bowling innings, but it wasn't great and there's still a bit of work to do in that regard. But to be honest I was pretty happy with how the bowlers performed."
Posting 6-235 in their innings, University got off to a promising start to begin their defence as Joe Groom dismissed Brayden DeVries for just two runs.
O'Mahoney contributed a solid 26 before being undone by Leo Fountain as the Raiders moved to 2-37.
Fountain continued his damaging spell to claim two more scalps, including the dangerous Taylor.
Two wickets later and the Raiders were in dire straits at 6-65, with Barnard and Rao at the crease.
The pair provided some solid resistance as they put on 51, with Rao falling for 16.
That wicket would not deter Barnard though, with the number six batter upping the tempo as tail-ender Shaun Redman stuck around.
"At 6-60 you have some pretty negative thoughts in your head, but when we got to the second drinks break I think we needed about 120 (runs)," Taylor recalled.
"Shaun Redman and Miles were batting and I just walked out and said to Miles 'we're a sniff here' and Miles said 'bloody oath we're a sniff'."
By the time Redman had gone out for 28, it was 8-183 and Barnard was nearing his century.
Eventually, at nine down, he got it.
Off just 90 balls, hitting eight fours and three sixes, Barnard hit triple-figures as the game went down to the wire.
The Raiders needed 14 runs from the final two overs, but University required just one wicket.
It appeared as though the hosts would pull off the impossible, but with just two runs required Phair got the better of Riley Donlon, handing University a one-run victory.
