Greater Northern Raiders' men lose by a run despite Miles Barnard ton

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated October 8 2023 - 9:52pm, first published 7:59pm
Miles Barnard's unbeaten 112 off 96 was not enough for the Greater Northern Raiders' men who fell agonisingly short of victory in their opening CTPL match.

