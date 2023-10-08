Southern Tasmania's newest wine festival, Spring in the Vines, is returning for its third year with 40 producers on show and big hopes of capturing a northern audience.
The three-day event will run on the Recreation Day public holiday weekend of November 3 to 5 in a move to entice the upper half of the state to travel to the south's scenic vineyards.
Started in 2020 as a cool climate wine showcase, Spring in The Vines features wineries from the Huon, Coal River and Derwent Valleys and the Tasman Peninsula and Channel region.
More than 5000 visitors are anticipated for the 2023 event, according to the event organisers at Wine South, a not-for-profit promoting the south's vineyards.
The November long-weekend festival will feature more than 40 vineyards and wineries opening their cellar doors and tasting rooms to the public, allowing "wine lovers to chat directly with producers".
"[This is] an event not to be missed by all Tasmanians and visitors to our beautiful state, showcasing the season's newly released wines," said Mark McNamara, Wine South's president.
"Spring in the Vines is the perfect chance to emerge from your winter hibernation with friends and family and experience everything that is unique about southern Tasmanian Wine."
This year's producers include antipodes 324, Charles Reuben Estate, Coal Valley Vineyard, Viridian Wines, Heriots Point Vineyard and Mewstone Wines, with many of the more than 40 producers introducing their newly released rosés, rieslings, gris, and sparklings.
"Visitors will have access to a wide range of producers across southern Tassie, including many that rarely open their door to the public," Mr McNamara said.
A weekend of live music, food and wine, Spring in the Vines will run from November 3 to 5 across locations in Tasmania's south.
More information on specific events and participating producers can be found at www.winesouth.com.au
