Greater Northern Raiders women's coach Darren Simmonds was proud of his side's efforts following wins in their double-header against New Town.
On the first weekend of CTPL action, the Raiders played the Bucks in two Twenty20s at Windsor Park.
After winning the first match by 23 runs, the Raiders remained on top to claim the second match by 22 runs.
Simmonds said the performances were a testament to the group, considering they had eight players unavailable for selection.
"We were really tested as far as depth, we probably played some players today that we didn't expect to play and I'm super happy with how everyone stepped up and played their roles," he said.
The wins were hallmarked by the Raiders' top-order, with the hosts only losing two wickets across both matches.
"It was set up with the bat in both games and that was really important," Simmonds said.
"We talked about partnerships and how it's just super important to winning games of cricket and setting games up ... we made a 150-run partnership, in a T20, in the first match and 130ish in the second for two wickets."
Their first match of the day witnessed a clinical display from Raiders' openers Curtis and Bradley who batted through all 20 overs for a score of 150.
Curtis was chief destroyer as she blasted 11 fours on her way to 81 unbeaten off just 57 deliveries.
She was supported well by skipper Bradley, whose 60 not out from 63 balls came with seven boundaries.
The bowling attack took the baton and were damaging early, removing both Bucks openers for ducks to have them 2-5.
Chloe Abel and debutant Beth Lane then steadied the visitors, with the former contributing 25 before being bowled by Meg Radford.
Emily Mifsud's arrival to the crease was exactly the tonic required for New Town as she blasted her side back into contention.
Her unbeaten effort of 46 off just 27 deliveries featured seven boundaries, but the Bucks were always a bit too far behind.
Lane's knock of 39 not out alongside Mifsud helped New Town to a score of 3-127.
The second match saw the home side lose their first wicket for the day as Curtis was knocked over for an aggressive 36 off 27 balls, leaving the score at 1-51.
After losing Sascha Lowry one run later, Radford (33 not out) and Bradley (43 not out) batted the rest of the overs to post 2-134.
It was a golden start for the Raiders in their defence as Mifsud hauled the ball straight to mid-on in the first over.
New Town built a handy partnership through Sterre Kalis and Matilda Waddington, before Kalis was bowled to make it 2-52.
Monique Booth made it three down the next over after her good-length delivery got through Waddington's defences.
McLauchlan added a second pole to her name in a similar dismissal to that of her first as the Bucks slumped to 4-56.
Two more wickets soon fell and at 6-83, the Raiders were able to cruise home to the finish.
Left-arm orthodox Charlotte Layton chipped in with two wickets as New Town finished 8-112.
