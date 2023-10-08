A letter sent at the request of the Premier has shored up the return date for Tasmania's parliament.
Tasmanian Labor Leader Rebecca White wrote a letter confirming their offer of a pair to offset the absence of a Liberal Member for Clark after Elise Archer quit parliament on Wednesday, October 4.
"Labor has given every reason for the Premier to confirm that Parliament will resume on Tuesday, October 17, finally putting an end to a tumultuous week-and-a-half of uncertainty for Tasmanians," Ms White said.
She said she hoped the letter put an end to "this chapter of uncertainty and instability".
Liberal Franklin MHA Nic Street welcomed Labor's commitment on Sunday, October 8.
"So we'll be back in parliament on the 17th," Mr Street said.
"We look forward to that. We've got important work to pursue in terms of the Commission of Inquiry recommendations, but also other government priorities in terms of legislation as well."
Ms Archer's decision to leave parliament was made after Mr Rockliff threatened a snap election if she didn't leave or provide confidence and supply.
He had earlier sacked her from cabinet over workplace bullying allegations and for sending messages he deemed inappropriate.
Hobart City councillor Simon Behrakis has emerged as a likely replacement for Ms Archer in a recount for the Clark seat.
Mr Street said his party was committed to delivering for Tasmania.
"We'll work with the crossbench just like we'll work with the opposition and the Greens in terms of the Commission of Inquiry recommendations," he said.
