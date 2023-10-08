Dinner and a movie, how about art and lunch? Evandale is no stranger to painting - being the host for the country's largest prize-pool landscape award -but the Clarendon Arms is somewhere you might not expect to be a haven for art. The picturesque town's gorgeous Georgian-style bistro has walls positively bursting with art: like large murals of Tasmania's history and colonial portraiture. It's even been known to host the odd exhibition.