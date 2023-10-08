In 1917, the French artist Marcel Duchamp submitted a sculpture, Fountain, to an exhibition in New York - Fountain was a signed, porcelain urinal flipped onto its side.
Duchamp was expressing, through an ordinary piece of plumbing, that he thought art can be anything.
The art aristocracy have, not unreasonably, been a bit miffed with Duchamp for over a century; he changed the trajectory of art, after all. But taking his theory to its logical conclusion, then if you look hard enough, art must be everywhere - and that's certainly the case in Tasmania's North.
Those on the inside of the thriving art's scene of the Island State will not be surprised to hear of exhibitions in cafes, of hospitals housing local's paintings and of gardens crowded with sculptures.
They might not even glance twice if, in the bathroom at their local pub, they realised the urinal had been signed by a figure like Brett Whiteley. Now that's culture.
Across the upper half of the state, new galleries and places even the art in-the-know haven't been to are ripe for the viewing. So, The Examiner has compiled its hidden gems, its unexpected art homes and a few new faces to the arts trail.
Where: 41 Frankland St, Launceston
You don't often see rotating exhibitions make their way into medical spaces. But Launceston General Hospital has its own beating, art heart. Inside the Northern Integrated Care Service building on Frankland Street, local artists have begun, once again, displaying their paintings for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ARTrium, which opened in 2013 for the hospital's 100th anniversary, is both a hallway exhibition space and an actual atrium - a large, skylit covered central room - which is open to the public and currently housing Launceston Art Society's Metamorphosis show.
Why put paintings in a hospital? Well: it's "all part of the healing process," according to Launceston General Hospital Historical Committee's Paul Richards.
Where: 121 Cimitiere St, Launceston
One of last century's most unique painters, the moustachioed Spanish surrealist Salvador Dali, would be happy with his Launceston museum. Holding the largest collection of Salvador Dali works on paper in the country, the two-story dAdA mUse opened in April 2023.
Home to a mish-mash of 1500 originals and copies of Dali's drawings, prints and etchings, the museum inside the 1842-built Johnston and Willmott building is an unexpected joy. Why is there such a unique gallery in Launceston? Because Dali - who was so absurdly weird - would want it this way, that's why.
Where: Royal Park, 78, Paterson St, Launceston
Unless you're a skater, or walk through Royal Park regularly, you wouldn't know the Launceston graffiti wall exists. The levee wall above the skate park that stretches along the River Tamar is covered in vibrant street art. The wall, which is on the exterior side to the Tamar, is self-regulated by artists, who often paint over old work.
The legal place for graffiti has a colourful crop of pop culture iconography and often has work from one of the city's best street artists, Kreamart.
Where: 11 Russell Street, Evandale
Dinner and a movie, how about art and lunch? Evandale is no stranger to painting - being the host for the country's largest prize-pool landscape award -but the Clarendon Arms is somewhere you might not expect to be a haven for art. The picturesque town's gorgeous Georgian-style bistro has walls positively bursting with art: like large murals of Tasmania's history and colonial portraiture. It's even been known to host the odd exhibition.
Where: 98-100 Emu Bay Road, Deloraine
The large-scale textile treasure Yarns Artwork in Silk is one of the north's strangest projects. Composed of four panels, each measuring three-and-a-half metres by four metres, the work draws on the culture of the Meander Valley and its heritage, showing off local sites like Quamby Bluff and the Great Western Tiers in quilt form.
The true oddity and exceptional work was made by more than 300 local artists, and is housed in Deloraine's Great Western Tiers Visitor Centre, taking 10,000 hours and 200 metres of hand-dyed silk to complete.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.