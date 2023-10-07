The Examiner
Cimitiere Street fight results in wounding charges

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 8 2023 - 11:07am, first published 10:49am
Police say a 26-year-old Mowbray man wounded three teenagers in a fight near City Park. File picture
Police say three teenagers were wounded after a "disturbance" on Cimitiere Street near Launceston's City Park.

