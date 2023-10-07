Police say three teenagers were wounded after a "disturbance" on Cimitiere Street near Launceston's City Park.
A 26-year-old Mowbray man was charged on Sunday, October 8 after police say two 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old were taken to the Launceston General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said they were called to the incident involving a group of people about 2.20am that morning, and they believed all parties were known to one another.
Officers said the fight was sparked by a disagreement between those involved.
The Mowbray man was due to appear in an out-of-hours session at the Launceston Magistrates Court later that day.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and detectives ask any witnesses to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote ESCAD 39-08102023.
