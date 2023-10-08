King Charles, who cares? Aussie icons should feature on our coins

What it is about is granting a request from our First Peoples that has been worked up since the Referendum that included them in the Census in 1967. This request is to add a clause to the Constitution that recognises them as the First Peoples of Australia and give them a chance to have a say in issues that directly affect them. These include the 17 targets intending to Close the Gap between their health and well-being standards and those of mainstream Australia. Currently, only four of these are improving!