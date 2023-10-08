King Charles, who cares? Aussie icons should feature on our coins

WITH King Charles' head on the new $1.00 coin - who really cares? We have multiple options for our 50 cent coin! Think positive of what it means to feel good about an Australian coin:
a) Uluru in the background with a one legged Indigenous person and spear.
b) Kangaroo and imposed koala in a gum tree, echidna at base.
c) Southern aurora over the opera house.
d) A huge whale going over barrier reef and yachts in the Sydney to Hobart.
e) Slim Dusty and Joy McKean.
I feel if we had a personal coin in Tasmania, you'd make a collectors item.
Rod Stone, Greens Beach
IN THE last week of the Referendum campaign, let's remember what this vote is about and what it's not about. It's not about how many pages make up the Uluru Statement. It's not about how many million dollars or not goes to Indigenous Australians. It's not about the detail of the Voice. It's not about whether 100 per cent of Indigenous people support the proposal. It's not about favouring one race over another. It's not about treaties.
What it is about is granting a request from our First Peoples that has been worked up since the Referendum that included them in the Census in 1967. This request is to add a clause to the Constitution that recognises them as the First Peoples of Australia and give them a chance to have a say in issues that directly affect them. These include the 17 targets intending to Close the Gap between their health and well-being standards and those of mainstream Australia. Currently, only four of these are improving!
Is this simple request too much to ask? It's not about "dividing", it's about uniting us to improve the lot of three per cent of our population who have been actively discriminated against, neglected and left behind.
If you think this is a reasonable proposition, vote Yes for a fairer Australia.
Malcolm Cowan, West Launceston
I SHOULD have been more careful upon receipt of an email from Australia Post than simply opening it and reading without taking precautions.
As a result I almost died - laughing - which is pretty standard fare when contact is made by those currently in charge of the postal system, itself regarded by many nowadays as being a complete joke.
The news was as of Thursday, no longer does the mail/parcel deliverer leave a calling card notification of having visited if no one's home.
Instead, notification is now digital.
There were four reasons given for the switch.
The first two, to reduce waste paper and make it easier to manage missed deliveries, are barely plausible.
The second pair will have you in stitches - speed up delivery and "resolve the issue of cards being missed, lost or damaged."
In case someone at AP has overlooked this, a mailbox is now, and has been for centuries, a handy place to drop off correspondence, official or otherwise and generally is easy to find, evidenced by current 24/7 operational performance irrespective of weather conditions, bush fires, floods and adverse tides.
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
IF YOU haven't read The Uluru Statement from the Heart, I urge everyone to read it. Particularly undecided voters. This eloquent statement from the heart, a one page document, collaboratively written by First Nations people, is a necessary read.
Undecided and No voters - read it before you vote - everyone read it. Find a quiet place, perhaps outside in natural surroundings, and allow the words to sink into your being. Allow the words to touch you. You might be surprised at your response.
This generous invitation, this offer of friendship from First Nations people, of walking hand in hand for a better future, needs to be accepted by all Australians. It is an obligation that befalls all of us.
Ross Coward, Mount Nelson
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.