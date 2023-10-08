The Examinersport
Home/Sport/cycling

Campbell Whitney, Shelby Steward score wins at BMX state titles

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
October 8 2023 - 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Launceston teenager Campbell Whitney has produced a stunning ride to win the superclass men's final at the BMX state championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.