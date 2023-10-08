In what could be its final funding allocation, the body responsible for raising money for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter has committed thousands to better-train police officers.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust has committed $150,000 to up-skill Tasmania Police aircrew through a specialised, interstate training program.
This will allow officers to sit in the cockpit on flights and support pilots by undertaking duties like monitoring aircraft systems and flight conditions.
Trust chairperson Tony Harrison said the training would bring protocols into line with contemporary air safety requirements and national best practices.
"The training will significantly enhance the safe and effective performance of the state's aeromedical rescue service in Tasmania's often complex operational environment," he said.
"Importantly, the trained police aircrew officers will provide enhanced safety for all crew members and those rescued and transported on the helicopters."
The announcement came as the Tasmanian Government said it would withdraw the trust's sponsorship licence from January 2024.
This means the organisation cannot raise funds through community donations - creating a shortfall of about $2 million that would have to be met by taxpayers according to the trust.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the decision was about getting the "best deal for Tasmania", and aeromedical services would not be affected.
